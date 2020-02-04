Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks about State of the Union, his guest

Green has been a critic of the president for his dealings with GM executives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump is expected to focus on economic gains that America has achieved during his first term.

One Ohio senator argues that the president and others largely ignored the Valley and its needs.

Sen. Sherrod Brown spoke with First News by phone Tuesday morning ahead of tonight’s address. He said the Trump Administration turned its back on General Motors workers who were forced to take jobs outside the area.

“They feel betrayed by a president that made all kids of promises and then didn’t lift a finger to keep Lordstown there, and all the impact that had, not just 4,500 Lordstown workers, but all the companies and restaurants,” he said.

Brown invited former United Auto Workers Local 1112 president Dave Green to be his guest. Last time, Green attended with Congressman Tim Ryan.

Green has been a critic of the president for his dealings with GM executives after they announced the Lordstown Complex would close.