Sen. Sherrod Brown says Valley would be in better situation if Trump wasn’t handling COVID-19 pandemic

(WYTV) – Senator Sherrod Brown held a virtual press conference on Thursday.

He took questions from around Ohio and focused his answers on his endorsement for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Brown made it clear that he disagrees with President Donald Trump, especially his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would be in a very different situation. The schools in the Mahoning Valley would be open for in-person, in-student learning, the businesses would have come back, workers would have been back working and frankly, tens of thousands of people would still be alive that wouldn’t have died from this virus,” he said.

Brown also talked about voting and said he is confident Ohio will continue to break records for voter turnout this year.