YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With a Republican House and Democrat Senate, Sen. Sherrod Brown says he will continue to reach across the aisle to get legislation passed in the next two years.

“I’ve been able to do a lot of things bipartisan-ly with Sen. [Robert] Portman and with others. The infrastructure bill, a number of other things, — and I’ll continue to work to do that,” Brown said.

His statement follows his announcement that he’ll run for reelection in 2024, after the November 2022 election marked significant losses for the Democratic Party in Ohio.

“I will continue to run the way I’ve run, and I will come down on the side always of human rights. That means women make their own decisions about healthcare and it means that voting rights,” Brown said. “We will fight against efforts to squeeze voting rights.”

Brown also said he wants to focus on passing the Child Tax Credit, and he’ll continue focusing on the issues he said have won him three previous elections — including workers rights.