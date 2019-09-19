Sen. Sherrod Brown on UAW strike: ‘The public’s with the workers on this’

The Ohio senator said GM has been given so much, it's time the company gave something back

(WYTV) – Negotiators for the United Auto Workers union and General Motors returned to the table Thursday morning as rank and file from the UAW manned picket lines for a fourth day.

The strike by nearly 50,000 hourly workers started Monday.

Both sides won’t say much about the talks other than to say they are ongoing.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has a message for workers on the picket lines.

“Hang in there,” he said. “This company — the public’s with the workers on this. The public thinks GM’s greed has caught up with it. That GM has gotten so much from taxpayers and workers, and it’s time they gave something back.”

The union is on record as saying that despite progress, there are still significant differences between the two sides.