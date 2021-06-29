Sen. Portman tours local company that had success during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A family-owned company in Springfield Township is looking to expand its operations now after discovering a new business model to get itself through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday morning, Senator Rob Portman toured Personal Protective, which started making portable hand-washing sinks for schools, universities and government buildings last year.

To help make it all happen, the company was able to tap into the federal Payroll Protection Program and was approved as part of the federal CARES Act.

“So now, we are actually matchmaking. Like Canfield, our local fair here, just had Akron Children’s Hospital step up and say, “Hey we want to sponsor one of these units at the fair this year.” Today, we had a couple of other people reach out,” said Jeff Swartz, owner of Personal Protective.

The 50-year-old, family-run company got its start making concession trailers for fairs and other outdoor events. Now that the pandemic is ending, the business is fairly split between the food trailers and the handwashing stations.

In addition to obtaining a patent, the company is working to land its first foreign sale.