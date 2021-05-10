Sen. Casey introducing bills to change how police respond to mental health incidents

One bill would give police training on how to deal with people who have mental health issues

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey spoke about police dealing with people with mental health issues on Monday.

He claims that 25 to 50 percent of police shootings involve a person with a disability.

Senator Casey also said there’s too much strain on police officers.

He plans to bring forward two bills on Tuesday. One would transfer non-criminal complaints to mental health and human services. The second would give police training when dealing with people who have mental health issues.

“At a time where we are divided on so much, we ought to be able to come together to help people with disabilities at a time with crisis and also, help our law enforcement officials at the same time,” Senator Casey said.

Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran will join Senator Casey in introducing these bills.