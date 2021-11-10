Sen. Brown talks Build America, Buy America legislation with Valley steelworkers

(WKBN) – On Wednesday, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown visited the Valley.

He met with leaders from McDonald Steel and United Steel Workers Local 1307 to talk about his Build America, Buy America legislation.

It was included in the infrastructure plan that passed the House last week.

“The days are gone where big bridges, big and small bridges are made with Chinese steel. The Buy America says if you are using U.S. tax dollars, it’s going to be bought from made-by-America steelworkers,” Brown said.

Brown added that he and Republican Senator Rob Portman worked on this plan together.

President Joe Biden plans to sign the bill in a ceremony on Monday.