(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is blaming what he calls “extremists” in the House Republican caucus, who he says are trying to renege on a deal the Biden administration and Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked out earlier this year.

Brown says a government shutdown due to a non-passage of a spending bill would be a big “win” for China.

“This just makes us look terrible around the world. All the people that China are trying to influence in countries around the world, they’re just going to say, ‘Look how incompetent Americans are,'” Brown said.

The senator says lawmakers need to focus on getting a deal done to avoid the potential cut-off of certain government services.