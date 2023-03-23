YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said he is committed to seeing a national railroad safety measure pass through Congress and be signed into law.

Brown testified during the hearing on railroad safety on Wednesday, telling colleagues their support is needed to prevent disasters like last month’s train derailment in East Palestine from happening anywhere else. Despite push-back on some of the bill’s provisions, Brown said he will fight any efforts by the railroad industry to water it down or defeat it.

“My commitment is to work like hell to make sure that two things happen: Get this bill passed so that rail travel and rail cargo is safe, and the other responsibility I have is to help the people of East Palestine bring their community back to where it was before this happened,” he said.

In the meantime, although new findings from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show no significant health hazards from recent soil testing, Brown said continued monitoring is needed to residents and businesses can feel safe as the clean-up process continues.