COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a semi-truck rollover Friday morning in Coitsville Township.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Hubbard Road shortly before 9 a.m. The semi-truck went off the road and flipped over.

The road is closed between Johnson and McGuffey Road for the truck to be removed.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The truck was hauling trash and was heading to the landfill.

