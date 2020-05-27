Semi-truck pulls down power lines, starts large fire at Austintown warehouse

WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman An overall view of the smoke and fire at a storage facility on Hendricks Road in Austintown that broke out early Wednesday afternoon.

A thick cloud of black smoke could be seen for miles coming from what used to be storage buildings

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A large fire at an Austintown warehouse on Hendricks Road started after a semi-truck pulled down live power lines.

The fire sparked at an auxiliary warehouse for Ideal Store Fixtures just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There were 10,000 feet of metal shelving and other products inside, according to the owner.

The warehouse is owned by Vinylume Products, Inc. but used by Ideal Store Fixtures.

Fire at Austintown business’ storage facility

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost, Jr. said a truck pulling away from the storage facility pulled down the wires.

“[It] caused sparking and sparking on the buildings and started the fire,” Frost said.

He said right away, he knew he would have to call in mutual aid, so crews from Youngstown and Canfield were called in to assist. Canfield brought their ladder truck to augment Austintown’s ladder truck and also helped provide more water.

“We were hooked in, big deck guns were working and then we just lost water, so we had to get another supply. Then, in addition, we had power lines down everywhere, so it was tough to make entry in the building,” Frost said.

Another challenge firefighters faced was the heat, with temperatures in the high 80s. So, a rehab center was set up to keep everyone hydrated. Firefighters also had their vital signs checked before heading back to the fire.

“Prevent injury, prevent any type of dizziness or fainting or any incidents that might occur if they don’t take the time to get cooled back down,” said Asst. EMS Chief Judy Hartley, Lane LifeTrans.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

“It was just one of those days,” Frost said.