HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic is reduced to one lane in the area of a crash in Howland.

It happened on Route 82 at the Route 46 off-ramp, between Niles Cortland Road and E. Market Street.

A semi-truck and a Mustang collided as they were traveling westbound around 1 p.m. Thursday. The force of the crash spun the Mustang around.

No injuries were reported.

