HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A semi-truck flipped over on the side of Interstate 80 in Hubbard.

It happened in the eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon.

The semi-truck was facing the other way as a result of the crash, and the trailer tipped over.

Police, the fire department, an ambulance and HAZMAT were on the scene.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or whether the driver was injured.

