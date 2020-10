I-680 northbound at US 62 is closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A semi truck flipped over on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Monday morning.

The call came in right before 5 a.m.

The crash is on I-680 northbound between Himrod Avenue and Market Street.

I-680 northbound at US 62 is closed. The detour is US 62 to State Route 193 to I-680.

The driver did not seem to be hurt.