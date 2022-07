WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a semi truck fire at a Weathersfield Township gas station Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the Pilot gas station on the 2700 block of Salt Springs Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Firefighters from Weathersfield Township, Girard, and McDonald responded to the scene.

No injuries have occurred and no road closures are in place, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.