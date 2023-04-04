GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded after a semi truck caught fire in Girard Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Weathersfield Fire Department were called shortly before 3 a.m. to the Petro Truck Stop on Salt Springs Road for a semi being on fire.

Upon arrival firefighters found the semi fully involved and firefighters began extinguishment and overhaul. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Crews were assisted by the Girard Fire Department, Lane Lifetrans, Weathersfield Police and Trumbull County 9-1-1. Girard Fire Department provided mutual aid.