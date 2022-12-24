BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.

Both a semi truck and its trailer have rolled over on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.

Police are waiting for a towing crew to arrive on the scene. Tippecanoe is closed to all drivers from Mercedes Pl. and Stutz Dr. Police expect the road to be closed for four hours.

Police say the semi was travelling north when it got caught in the ice, slid and tipped off the road.

Police are reminding drivers to be careful in this weather.

Police say there were no injuries in the accident.