LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high winds and steady rain made for a miserable commute for drivers on Tuesday.

Emergency crews even responded to a rollover crash in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the Lordstown exit.

The crash didn’t cause any delays for drivers as the truck went over an embankment and under an overpass.

Right now, it’s not clear if there were any injuries.