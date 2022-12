BAZETTA Twp. (WKBN) – A semi has rolled over on its side in Gustavus Township Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Route 87 north, just west of Barclay Road in Gustavus Township, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

OSP said that the driver was hauling wood and went off the side of the road.

Troopers said that there are no injuries.

The accident is expected to be cleaned up in the next few hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.