MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A tractor-trailer flipped over on Interstate 76.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, heading west just east of Lake Milton.

No other vehicles were involved.

Milton police said the driver wasn’t sure what happened, but state troopers said the semi went off the left side of the road and hit a median barrier cable before rolling over.

Hazmat and fire crews had to clean up a fuel spill.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.