NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic was backed up after seven crashes on Interstate 76 in Mahoning County Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Multiple vehicles were involved in several of the crashes.

There were crashes on both sides of I-76 in North Jackson between N. Bailey Road and the Ohio Turnpike. Both lanes were closed from Route 46 to I-80 around 6:30 a.m.

Cars started moving again around 8:30 a.m., when the ramp reopened.