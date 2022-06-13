COITSVILLE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to Coitsville Township after a semi rollover Monday morning.

Coitsville Township police and fire departments were both called to the 500 block of Coitsville Hubbard Road around 6:30 a.m.

OSP said that the driver drove off the left side of the road headed southbound about a half mile away from the State Supermax Prison. OSP said that the area was foggy, so the driver swerved to the left to get away from another vehicle.

Firefighters said that power lines have been knocked down as a result of the accident.

The road is closed from the Oak Street extension to McGuffey Road.

As a result, ODOT is requesting that anyone coming to the state SuperMax prison as well as prison employees should enter from the McGuffey Road side.

Firefighters and officers said that two people were in the semi and that one person was taken to the hospital.