Semi rollover crash pulls down power lines in Lowellville

It happened Saturday morning in front of 4814 New Castle Rd.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of New Castle Road in Lowellville is closed after a semi rollover crash that took down power lines.

The road is closed between Coitsville and Hubbard roads until Ohio Edison can clean up the wires. Highway Patrol is on the scene.

When our crew arrived, the driver of the truck was still inside, though the driver was alert.

The crash also caused power outages in the area. First Energy reported about 560 outages in Lowellville on Saturday afternoon, as well as other outages across the county.