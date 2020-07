The driver was taken to the hospital but was up and walking near the truck after the accident, according to a witness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A ramp is closed after a semi rollover crash in Youngstown Friday evening.

It happened on the ramp from I-680 southbound to Route 422.

The semi truck is still laying on its side after flipping over.

