Semi rollover blocks I-80 on ramp in Trumbull County

HUBBARD (WKBN)- Troopers are currently investigating a semi rollover on I-80 Westbound early Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called just before 7 a.m. after a semi truck rolled over on its side near the off ramp to Route 62. Hubbard Township Police has blocked off the on ramp to I-80 Westbound.

Troopers say that the driver was stuck in the vehicle but made it out. A tow truck is on the scene.

There was an SUV with some front end damage.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.