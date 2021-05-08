Semi rollover affects traffic on I-80 in Liberty

The truck flipped on its side near mile marker 228

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Interstate 80 westbound in Liberty is closed after a crash Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-80 westbound at state Route 193 is closed.

The truck flipped on its side near mile marker 228. Crews have flipped the truck back over and are working to remove it from the roadway.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Eastbound traffic is not affected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Police and fire are also on the scene.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

