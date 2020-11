The boat skidded across the roadway after being hit, according to Pennsylvania State Troopers

(WKBN) – A semi truck rear ended a truck towing a boat on Interstate 80 Saturday evening in Mercer County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on I-80 westbound close to mile marker 16.

The boat skidded across the roadway after being hit, according to Pennsylvania State Troopers.

The semi truck driver was taken to Grove City Medical with unknown injuries.

The other driver was not injured.