YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A semi and pickup truck crashed along Interstate 680 Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m.

The I-680 southbound Mahoning Avenue entrance ramp is down to one lane.

The passenger side of the pickup truck is damaged.

Editor’s note: This story is corrected to show the Mahoning Avenue entrance ramp is down to one lane.