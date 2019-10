Mercer State Police said the semi overturned, blocking both lanes westbound

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – All lanes are clear Monday morning on I-80 in Mercer County after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. at mile marker 11 in Lackawannock Township.

Mercer State Police said the semi overturned, blocking both lanes westbound.

The road was shut down for about an hour and a half so crews could clean up the accident.

No injuries were reported.