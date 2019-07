The truck has since been towed and traffic is moving again

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A crash along Interstate 80 slowed traffic between Hubbard and Girard Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi-truck driver was headed west on I-80 from Hubbard when he lost control.

He slid off the road and the truck jack-knifed.

Troopers said the accident wasn’t weather-related.

No one was hurt.