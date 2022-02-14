HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews responded to a semi-truck in flames early Monday morning.

The semi was parked in the rear parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on route 62 in Hubbard.

Crews arrived on scene at 4 a.m. after the driver said the cab of the truck caught fire. There were no explosives on the truck, only home goods.

It is unknown how the fire started, but within minutes the whole semi was engulfed. Crews were able to stop it from spreading to the gas station.

The driver and his dog were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.