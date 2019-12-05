Semi flips over along I-80 in Mercer County

The truck skidded on its side for about 200 feet

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A semi-truck slid off of Interstate 80 westbound and flipped over Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in Shenango Township, Mercer County. The truck skidded on its side for about 200 feet, finally stopping just a tenth of a mile from the state line.

It was snowing lightly and the roads were wet, but it’s not clear if the weather played a role in the crash.

Cleanup crews said they will work through the night to prevent any hazardous leaks.

We don’t know what the truck was hauling or if the driver was hurt.