WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A semi truck fire has closed a portion of U.S. Route 422 Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Route 422 and Templeton Road around 6:30 a.m.

The area is down to one lane. The fire is put out.

Troopers said that it was a brake fire caused by a mechanical failure.

No injuries were confirmed by Ohio State Highway Patrol.