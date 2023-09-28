JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following an accident on Interstate 76 Thursday.

It happened near the I-80 interchange just before 1 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the truck was traveling on I-76 when it hit a cement pile underneath a bridge for I-80.

According to a trooper, a vehicle cut the truck off and the truck swerved into the bridge.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

ODOT engineers inspected the bridge and determined there was no structural damage, according to ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch.

Interstate 76 eastbound in the area of the accident is down to one lane until the truck can be removed.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.