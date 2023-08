NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Steel coil has fallen off of a semi-truck onto an Interstate 80 ramp Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to I-80 at the Ohio Turnpike shortly before 8 a.m.

The debris from the vehicle is about a mile long. Several cars pulled over because they hit it.

No lanes are currently closed

OSHP said there were no injuries.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.