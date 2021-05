The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer flipped over Thursday on State Route 11, just south of Route 87.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the truck was heading northbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the median into the southbound lanes and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are working to remove the truck.