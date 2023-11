JACKSON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A semi caught fire early Thursday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in Jackson Township.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. near Exit 218 in the westbound lanes.

Firefighters with the Jackson Township Fire Department assisted in getting the fire put out. The tires of the semi-truck melted.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, mechanical issues caused the fire.

There were no traffic issues in the area.

Tino Dicenso contributed to this report.