HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi-truck carrying 22 tons of concrete cylinders flipped over in Hubbard Township, temporarily closing the Interstate 80 eastbound exit ramp to Route 62.

The ramp has since reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi-truck didn’t decrease speed enough around the exit ramp, losing control of the truck. It was carrying two concrete cylinders on a flatbed, and those cylinders rolled over onto the road and into a nearby ditch.

Some of the fuel leaked, but crews from the fire department were cleaning it up.

No injuries were reported.

Hubbard City and Township police, Hubbard fire and the Highway Patrol were at the scene.