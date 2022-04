NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was injured after a crash Thursday night on the Ohio Turnpike in Newton Township, according to Trumbull County dispatchers.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A semi and Chevy Tahoe hauling a camper were involved. The camper was disabled on the side of the road prior to the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to Highway Patrol, only minor injuries were reported.