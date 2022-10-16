SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.

According to Sebring Police, a semi is reportedly on its side and has closed State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road.

According to the driver, the semi went off road and tipped due to its heavy load. The driver and his service dog are expected to be okay.

Firemen on the scene say there was 74,000 pounds of frozen chicken in the semi.

They expect the road to be closed for three to four hours.

