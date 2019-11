STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) - Our country has several different veterans organizations. One of the most prominent is the AMVETS. Like most organizations, it has posts throughout the country and a national commander on Capitol Hill. Its newest national commander was chosen right from our own backyard.

Husband and wife John and Jan Brown run the AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers. Both are veterans of the Air Force and John is a former national commander for the AMVETS in Washington, D.C.