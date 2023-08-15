POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls’ golf team is seeing triple.

There are three sets of sisters on the team this year. The older sisters are all seniors and the younger sisters are freshmen.

The girls said it has been a blast getting to play together and learn from each other.

“It’s nice to have someone for help and to look up to that you know you can ask for tips on golfing and just to have someone on the team that drives you around and is always by you and with you that you know well,” said Lila Gordon.

Joe Colella, who has been the Poland girls’ golf coach for the last 10 years, said this is certainly a first for the team.

“This is something special, and I think it’s something as time goes on that they’re going to really understand what this is all about,” said Colella.

The Poland girls are set to tee off next Wednesday against Girard at the Mahoning Country Club. Their next home match is against Lakeview at Mill Creek next Tuesday.