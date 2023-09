COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Education released its latest School Report Cards, and back again this year is an overall rating system.

A state law was passed in 2021 to overhaul the system after two years of report cards were skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When they initially returned in 2022, the Ohio Department of Education removed overall ratings for schools and districts, however, the 2023 edition brought them back.

This is the second year in a row the report cards for Ohio schools use star-based scores – on a scale of one to five — instead of letter scores from A to F. A three-star rating meets state standards, a five significantly exceeds them, and a one “needs significant support to meet state standards.”

This year’s rating system also includes star ratings in five components: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, nearly 90% of districts and 79% of schools earned overall ratings of three stars or higher​, meaning they met state expectations for performance.

The College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness Component is reported for information purposes only and does not count toward the overall rating for the 2023 Ohio School Report Cards. Many other components also have report-only data.

To search for ratings by school district, check below.

The only local public schools with a 5-star overall rating are the Canfield, Lakeview and McDonald school districts.

The lowest-rated school district, in terms of overall rating, is Newton Falls Exempted School District with 2 stars.

Youngstown City Schools received a 2.5-star overall rating.

To search ratings for public schools, check below.

To search ratings for community schools, check below.

A new component, career readiness, will be included starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

You can also see the ratings from local schools below:

Mahoning County school report cards

Austintown Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 91.3%)

Boardman Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.8%)

Canfield Local Schools:

Overall — 5 stars

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 93.8%)

Campbell City Schools:

Overall — 2.5

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 2 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 1 stars

(Attendance rate: 87.9%)

Jackson-Milton Local Schools:

Overall — 3.5

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.8%)

Lowellville Local Schools:

Overall — 3 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 1 star

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 88.9%)

Poland Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.9%)

Sebring Local Schools:

Overall — 3 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.7%)

South Range Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 5 stars

(Attendance rate: 94.9%)

Springfield Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.6%)

West Branch Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 2 star

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 93.4%)

Western Reserve Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 3 star

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 93.6%)

Youngstown City Schools:

Overall — 2.5 stars

Achievement – 1 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 1 star

(Attendance rate: 83.9%)

Trumbull County school report cards

Bloomfield-Mespo Local Schools

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 1 star

(Attendance rate: 90.2%)

Bristol Local Schools

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 star

(Attendance rate: 91%)

Brookfield Local Schools:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 star

(Attendance rate: 90.5%)

Champion Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 star

(Attendance rate: 92.2%)

Hubbard Exempted Village:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.1%)

Howland Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 5 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 91.2%)

Joseph Badger Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.5%)

Girard City Schools:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 89.3%)

LaBrae Local Schools:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.4%)

Lakeview Local Schools:

Overall — 5 stars

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 5 stars

(Attendance rate: 93.1%)

Liberty Local Schools:

Overall — 3

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 1 stars

(Attendance rate: 87%)

Lordstown Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 92%)

Maplewood Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 3 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 93.7%)

Mathews Local Schools:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 92%)

McDonald Local Schools:

Overall — 5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 5 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 93.6%)

Newton Falls Exempted Village:

Overall — 2 stars

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 2 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 89.6%)

Niles City Schools:

Overall: 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 3 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate– 87.5%)

Southington Local Schools:

Overall: 3.5 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate– 92.8%)

Warren City Schools:

Overall — 2.5

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 2 star

(Attendance rate: 86.2%)

Weathersfield Local Schools:

Overall — 4.5

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 star

(Attendance rate: 92.6%)

Columbiana County school report cards

Beaver Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 92%)

Columbiana Exempted Village:

Overall — 4.5 stars

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 93%)

Crestview Local Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 92%)

East Liverpool City Schools:

Overall — 3 stars

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 87.9%)

East Palestine City Schools:

Overall — 2.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 1 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 89.3%)

Leetonia Exempted Village Schools:

Overall — 4 stars

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 90.9%)

Lisbon Exempted Village:

Overall — 2.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 2 stars

Graduation – 3 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 89%)

Salem City Schools:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

(Attendance rate: 89.7%)

Southern Local Schools:

Overall — 3 stars

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 2 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

(Attendance rate: 89.9%)

United Local Schools:

Overall — 3.5 stars

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 92.1%)

Wellsville Local Schools:

Overall — 2.5 stars

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 1 stars

Gap Closing – 2 stars

Graduation – 3 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

(Attendance rate: 91.4%)

You can see more details from each school’s report cards on the Ohio Department of Education’s website.