Security video shows men with guns robbing Youngstown business
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - A Youngstown business was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon and police are looking for the people who did it.
Police said Sun Auto Sales on Glenwood Avenue was robbed by three armed men around 2:30 p.m.
Surveillance video shows employees, customers and children running for cover when the men came into the business with guns.
Check out the video and pictures above to see if you recognize anyone.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or Youngstown Police Det. Sgt. Michael Lambert at 330-742-8249.
