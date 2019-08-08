Security tightened at East Liverpool City Hall until fugitive caught

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Security measures at East Liverpool City Hall have been beefed up while police look for a suspect who is on the run.

Police in St. Clair Township and East Liverpool are looking for Sherman Pritt, Jr.

Pritt is in violation of three protection orders out of St. Clair Township. He knows that he is a wanted man and even changed his looks.

“At least the last time he posted it, he still has his goatee. He has dyed it darker and his hair darker, but it is still him,” said East Liverpool police chief John Lane.

Police know this because Pritt been very active on social media since his escape. He posted videos trying to explain his actions.

Police say Pritt was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Columbiana County Jail. He was then taken to East Liverpool City Hospital to be examined.

Pritt was able to leave the hospital once he was released by medical staff.

East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane said Pritt has made threats to some staff at City Hall, and that is why he closed the main entrances and is having all visitors and staff enter through a side door that is manned by a police officer.

Lane said that protocol will be in place until Pritt is located. Although he may have fled, police feel that Pritt still in the area.

“He is trying to run away from the warrants and things he’s done, but all of his family and resources are here. People, sometimes they leave but they always come back home because they can’t make it,” Lane said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.