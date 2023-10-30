WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Security measures at the Trumbull County Courthouse have ramped up as jury selection gets underway in the capital murder trial of Kashaun Williams.

He’s charged with capital murder in the shooting death of James Chapman last April.

About 130 potential jurors were asked to report Monday to begin the selection process.

Jury selection is expected to last most of the week.

Williams is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping stemming from the April 2 shooting on Lener Avenue SW in Warren that killed James Chapman.

Throughout the course of the trial, courthouse employees will be required to wear ID badges and go through security. There will also be an increase in the number of deputies at the courthouse.