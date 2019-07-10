Security camera catches Youngstown arrest of suspect in child’s deadly stabbing

Keith Burley is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to death in Lawrence County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The arrest of a man accused of stabbing a child to death in Lawrence County was caught on camera.

A nearby business’ surveillance camera captured Keith Burley’s arrest in Youngstown and the moments leading up to it Tuesday morning.

Video from the camera mounted outside of the One Way Auto Sales lot on Market Street shows Burley walking up the sidewalk.

Then you can see members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force pull out of the lot and from nearby side streets before making the arrest.

Car lot owner Dondi Searcy heard of Monday night’s murder and realized later the arrest happened right outside.

“I had to go to New Castle myself this morning so I’m there about 9:00, and on my Facebook and I see who it is,” he said. “I say, ‘Hey, that’s right across from my lot.’ And I say, ‘I know I gotta have the surveillance of it.'”

Ironically, Searcy said he grew up in New Castle and has known Burley and his family for years, as well as the 8-year-old victim and his family.

Searcy called the child’s murder “senseless.”