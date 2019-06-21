Section of Oak Street Extension in Youngstown to close for emergency repairs

Repairs are expected to be made within a couple of days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Oak Street Extension in Youngstown is closed until further notice.

There’s a major washout on the road, so the area between Early and Lamar roads is closed to all vehicular traffic.

The city made an emergency repair there once before, but this time it’s calling in experts.

“The runoff has washed away the shoulder of the road. The road basically is sliding down the hillside, it’s a very dangerous situation. The first thing we want to do is get it stabilized and look for ways to control the water,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of the city’s public works department.

Repairs are expected to be made within a couple of days.

Detours will be posted.