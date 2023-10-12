COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose made a stop in Columbiana on Thursday afternoon.

He visited Compco, a leading supplier of tank heads and accessories. LaRose had the opportunity to tour the facility, speak with the team and highlight the value of Ohio manufactures during his third visit to the site.

“We’re a state with skilled, hardworking people that know how to build things,” LaRose said. “Not only is that a great part of our heritage as a state, but it’s a great part of our economic future as a state.”

LaRose also spoke about his race for U.S senate.