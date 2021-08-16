Second water break slows reopening of portion of Youngstown road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The reopening of a road in Youngstown following repairs to a water main break is now put on hold because of a second break.

Just as crews were finishing up repairs to a water main break on Glenwood Avenue, another one erupted.

This time work is happening between Judson and Mistletoe.

The original break happened August 6 between Canfield Road and Midlothian Boulevard.

The road was about to reopen when this most recent break happened.

The plan is to fix the new break and have the road reopened later this week.

